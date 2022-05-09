2 hospitalized, child dead after possibly drinking bleach: cops

One child has died and another youngster and a woman were hospitalized after possibly drinking bleach in a Florida church parking lot on Mother’s Day, according to the authorities.

The incident took place shortly after midnight in Poinciana — and a rep for the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the woman “seems to have ingested some type of chemical.”

Investigators told Fox 35 they were trying to determine whether the children also ingested bleach.

According to deputies, one of the children may have been choked by the woman. Authorities have not said how the three were related.

The incident began unfolding when the Orange County Sheriff’s Office put out a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) alert for a woman suspected of aggravated battery, officials said.

The suspect’s phone was tracked and led deputies to the 4900 block of Old Pleasant Hill Road in the Poinciana area in Osceola County, where officers discovered the woman and two children unconscious inside a car parked near Poinciana Pentecostal Church of God early Sunday.

All three people were rushed to an area hospital, where one of the children died. The deceased child has not been named yet.

“The investigation is ongoing and is an isolated incident, and there is no threat or danger to the public,” the sheriff’s office stated.