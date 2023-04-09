2 Florida women arrested after taunting, abusing elderly woman on live stream, sheriff says: ‘pieces of crap’

Two Florida women arrested after taunting and abusing an elderly woman on a live stream are “pieces of crap,” who have been arrested and charged, according to Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

“The only good news, in this case, is that the victim is now safe and sound with true professional health care workers that are with her and her family taking care of her,” Ivey said during a news conference.

A live-stream video shows two health care workers allegedly verbally abusing and taunting a woman who also has dementia.

The first suspect, 18-year-old Jada Harris, was arrested for video voyeurism, abuse and neglect of elderly or disabled adult, and interception or disclosure of wired communications.

Her bond has been set at $6,000.

The second woman, 20-year-old Shy’Tiona Bishop, was arrested for video voyeurism and abuse and neglect of elderly or disabled adult.

Her bond has been set at $4,000.

Ivey said the facility the incident happened at did everything right as soon as they found out about the alleged behavior, including firing Harris and Bishop.





“I’m pretty ticked off about this, as you can tell,” Ivey said. “Our corrections team, the professionals that they are, will treat these two pieces of crap with professionalism, and they’ll do their job.”

Ivey believes the bonds set for the suspects are too low, but said the state sets the bond limits.

Both Harris and Bishop were booked into the Brevard County Jail Friday.





Ivey met the team while they were walking the suspects to a squad SUV as they were being taken to the jail for processing.

Harris has been released and has a court date set for May 9, according to online records.

Bishop had her initial appearance in court Saturday and has also been released.

Ivey has asked his team to work closely with the state attorney’s office and the judicial system to make sure the two can never be involved in any type of health care again.

“I wouldn’t let them care for a pet cobra, because he might accidentally bite them and he would die of scumbag poisoning,” Ivey said. “Not only are they bags of crap, but the people that were on there laughing and mocking this poor lady, yeah, you’re bags of crap, too.”