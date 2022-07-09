2 die when Tesla crashes into parked tractor-trailer in Florida

A driver and her passenger died Wednesday when the Tesla they were traveling in crashed into a parked tractor-trailer in Alachua County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators said a 66-year-old California woman was traveling south on Interstate 75 before exiting toward a rest area at about 2 p.m. when it struck a tractor-trailer that was parked in the southbound rest area parking lot.

It is unknown why the Tesla traveled toward the tractor-trailer and hit it.

Both people died at the crash scene.

A 58-year-old man in the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began an inquiry in August into a string of crashes dating back to 2018 during which Teslas using autopilot or traffic-aware cruise control systems hit vehicles at scenes where first responders used flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or cones warning of hazards.

NHTSA said it’s looking into crashes involving similar patterns that did not include emergency vehicles or trucks with warning signs.

