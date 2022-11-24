2 dead, 16 injured after stolen car causes horrific pile up in Chicago

Two people are dead and 16 others, included children, injured after a speeding stolen car driving the wrong way down a Chicago street caused a horrific and fiery pile-up Wednesday night, police said.

The crash unfolded when the Dodge Charger collided with seven different vehicles while trying to speed through an intersection in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood at about 5 p.m., the Chicago Tribune reported.

The Dodge, which had been reported stolen earlier in the day, caught fire in the middle of the intersection — killing the two people inside.

Seven children and nine adults had to be hospitalized as a result of the crash

The conditions of the injured ranged from fair to good as of Thursday morning, authorities said.

At least 10 ambulances were called in to help with the casualties.

In addition to the burnt-out Dodge, the carnage at the scene included one car that had completely flipped over and multiple other vehicles piled on top of each other.

“It was unlike anything I’ve ever seen before, and I’ve seen many accidents,” Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Merritt said.

Two people were killed and 16 had to be hospitalized after a horrific pile-up in Chicago Wednesday night. ABC7 Chicago

Firefighters on the scene could be seen dragging injured victims from the various wrecks before they were taken to the hospital. Citizen

The two people inside the stolen Dodge haven’t yet been identified.

The Dodge is being taken to the Cook County medical examiner’s office so the remains of the two people can be removed.

Cops said they uncovered a “long-rifle type of firearm” in the smoldering wreck.

The Chicago Police Department’s Major Accidents Unit is still investigating the deadly crash.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the scene of the crash had made her “heart sick.”

A stolen Dodge Charger driving the wrong way plowed through an intersection, striking at least seven cars, before bursting into flames. Vickie Champion

The accident scene in Chicago. ABC7 Chicago

“This is something we can control: take your foot off the gas,” Lightfoot said at a news conference following the crash.

“This is something we’re going to have to address on a citywide basis, and in the meantime, if people don’t have respect for themselves or others…we’re going to have more tragedies.”