2 Companies That Boosted Their Stock Dividends This Week

Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images





Altria Group



and

Lam Research



declared dividend increases this week in an otherwise quiet period for such announcements among large U.S. companies.

August is one of the slower months for companies to make announcements about dividend raises.

Tobacco giant Altria Group (ticker: MO) said it plans to boost its quarterly disbursement to 94 cents a share, an increase of 4.4% from 90 cents.