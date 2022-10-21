2 Chip Equipment Stocks to Buy on the Dip, According to an Analyst

Text size





The stocks of both Applied Materials and ASML have fallen more than 40% this year.

It has been a terrible year for chip equipment stocks. But based on history, prices in the sector have come down enough to offer attractive buying opportunities, according to New Street Research.

On Friday, analyst Pierre Ferragu raised his ratings for

Applied Materials



(ticker: AMAT) shares and

ASML



(

ASML



) stock to Outperform from Neutral, saying the bottom was near for makers of semiconductor-manufacturing equipment. He established target prices of $115 for

Applied Materials



and €770, equivalent to about $758 as of Friday morning, for ASML.