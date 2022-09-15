2 buses of migrants were dropped off near VP Harris’s home

Reuters Videos

Biden declares Detroit ‘back’ at EV-focused car show

STORY: “Come on, jump in. I’ll give you a ride to Washington.”U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday took a victory lap at the Detroit auto show, where he highlighted a push by automakers towards electric vehicles.Among them were showings from Detroit’s Big Three automakers, GM, Ford Motor and Chrysler.Biden, a self-declared “car guy”, said Detroit, the birthplace of the auto industry, was making a comeback.”I’m here because the auto show and the vehicles here give me so many reasons to be optimistic about the future. And I really mean it. Just looking at them and driving them, just gives me a sense of optimism, although I like the speed too.”Detroit’s auto show is the largest in North America, and a key stop on Biden’s campaign tour ahead of the midterms.He was there to highlight new laws to fund infrastructure and give consumers grants to buy EVs.The President set a goal last year that EVs or plug-in hybrid vehicles represent 50% of all U.S. new vehicle sales by 2030.To speed that transition along, Biden and Congress have pledged tens of billions of dollars in loans, tax credits and grants. “So today I’m pleased to announce we’re approving funding for the first 35 states, including Michigan, to build their own electric charging infrastructure throughout their state.”Part of a network of 500,000 charging stations. 500,000 throughout the country.”But some, like Marco Gollarza, automobile enthusiast and host of YouTube show “All About Cars”, are skeptical of the president’s goal.”Only 1/4 of households in the United States have a garage. Most of the people don’t have a garage. So, they’re going to have to charge their cars somewhere else. And when you arrive at those charging stations, they’re not necessarily going to be empty. There’s going to be somebody already charging there.”U.S. sales of EVs jumped 83% last year, but only represent 3% of the market.Meanwhile, gasoline-powered trucks were still well-represented at the auto show.