2 arrests made in Pittsburgh in connection to the Destiny of Faith Church shooting

Two male suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting that left six people injured outside a Pittsburgh church on Friday during a funeral procession, cops said.

The suspects were detained after a gun was seen being tossed from a vehicle on the McKees Rocks Bridge into the Ohio River near Route 65.

The arrest was about half a mile from the Destiny of Faith Church in Brighton Heights, where the shooting occurred.

Police said the suspects, who remain unidentified, are possibly connected to the church shooting.

The two suspects were then transported to police headquarters following their detainment.

The bridge was closed for half an hour, and a river rescue team and search dog were called to the scene to retrieve the firearm.

The firearm has not yet been confirmed as being located.

All six shooting victims are reported to be in stable condition following the shooting. AP

On Friday afternoon, gunfire broke out during a funeral procession outside the Destiny of Faith Church in the city’s Brighton Heights neighborhood.

Several police agencies responded to the ShotSpotter alert around noon on the 3700 block of Brighton Road.

The funeral was taking place inside the church when the shots were fired outside.

Five out of the six people injured sustained gunshot wounds, with the sixth victim injured while trying to escape the chaos.

Three of the victims shot self-transported themselves to local hospitals, while emergency personnel transported the other three people injured in the madness.

Pittsburgh Police gather outside the Destiny of Faith Church in Pittsburgh as an investigation into the shooting is underway. AP

All six victims of the shooting were reported to be in stable condition.

The church had been holding a funeral service for John Hornezes Jr, one of three people killed in a shooting on the city’s North Side earlier this month.

Following the shooting, Pittsburgh police were scene carrying the casket from the church at around 3 p.m. as an investigation unfolded.