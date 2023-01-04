$2.9M Buggati among 11 cars seized from Andrew Tate

Police in Romania sized 11 luxury vehicles worth millions of dollars from social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan in connection with allegations they imprisoned and abused a half dozen women.

The sports cars taken from Tate’s Bucharest property included the $2.9 million Buggati Chiron that Tate used to taunt 20-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg shortly before his arrest.

The stable of seized cars also included two Ferraris and a Porsche, as well as a Rolls-Royce Wraith and an Aston Martin Vanquish S Ultimate, Romanian outlets Spy News and Gândul reported Tuesday and Insider confirmed Wednesday.

The seizure happened after the Tate brothers and two Romanian women were arrested on Dec. 29 for allegedly keeping six women as “virtual prisoners” and forcing them to have sex on camera for subscribers of Tate’s “Hustler University.”

Andrew, 36, a former world kickboxing champ and “Big Brother” contestant, flaunted his lavish lifestyle and misogynistic beliefs along with pornographic content from women who were allegedly under “house arrest” on social media to millions of fans and subscribers who had admiringly dubbed him the “king of toxic masculinity.”

The American-British media personality — who reportedly claimed women are “property” of men and moved to Romania amid a sex abuse investigation because he thought it would be easier to evade rape charges — was accused of being in an “organized criminal group” that had allegedly raped a woman last year, prosecutors said.

Co-defendants Georgiana Naghel, 28, and Luana Radu, 32, rounded out the alleged sex-trafficking gang, and were accused helping to “coerce” and “control” the six women.

Naghel is rumored to be Andrew’s girlfriend, and Radu is a former Bucharest cop-turned-porn star, according to The Times of London. The women have been dubbed “Tate’s Angels” by the Romanian and international media.

Andrew’s seized stable of expensive cars were being held by authorities to “sustain the cost of the investigation” and the assets could be given as damages to the abuse accusers if the suspects are found guilty, Romania’s DIICOT investigations agency spokeswoman Ramona Bolla told Insider.

One of the vehicles in question — the $300,000 Rolls-Royce Wraith — was apparently bought in London on a whim by Andrew and Tristan, 34, over the summer, according to a YouTube clip where they documented the purchase and mocked “f—ing losers” that couldn’t afford such an extravagant impulse buy.

Many of the other seized vehicles were also worth six-figures. A Vanquish S retails for just under $300,000 and a Porsche Carrera 4s starts at $130,000. Several more modest vehicles were also reportedly confiscated, including a BMW X6 and a Soviet-era Lada 1500.

Tate’s arrest came after an online exchange with Thunberg, 20 late last month. After Tate tagged her in a Twitter post where he bragged about having 33 cars with “enormous emissions,” she implied that he was overcompensating for having a small penis, prompting him to share a video in which he flaunted pizza boxes from a Romanian restaurant which he promised would not get recycled.

Tate and his alleged cohorts were arrested in a raid shortly after, prompting the activist to post, “this is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes.”

Reports that the Twitter spat had actually led authorities to Tate’s location were refuted by Bolla, who said last week the coincidence was “funny, but no,” alluding to the fact that the suspect had been sharing clues of his Romanian location online for months.

The alleged human traffickers were initially held in jail for only 24 hours. A court-ordered extension of 30 days imprisonment while police investigated was under appeal.

Andrew’s Twitter account had been active since the day after the arrest, and the cigar-smoking playboy had attempted to frame the investigation as a conspiracy, telling his followers: “The Matrix sent their agents.”

Tate had been banned from Twitter for claiming rape victims “bear some responsibility” for their attacks. He was reinstated after Elon Musk bought the social network.

