$2.4M raised for Irma Garcia’s kids after Texas school shooting

A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $2.4 million for four children who were left orphaned after the shooting that killed 19 elementary school children and two teachers this week.

Irma Garcia, 46, who taught at Robb Elementary School for 23 years, died in the shoot-out Tuesday while protecting children in her classroom from shooter Salvador Ramos.

Two days later, her husband Joe Garcia, died of a heart attack. Their children range in age from 12 to 23.

The online campaign, which was started by a cousin, Debra Austin to raise $10,000 for the children, has now reached nearly $2.5 million.

“Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers. I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart and losing the love of his life of more than 25 years was too much to bear,” Austin wrote on the family’s GoFundMe page.