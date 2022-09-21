1985 Bears, Ric Flair visit Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael in hospital

1985 Bears, Ric Flair visit Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Steve “Mongo” McMichael had visitors on the first day of football.

On Sept. 11, the 1985 Chicago Bears defensive line paid a visit to Mongo. The former Bears defensive lineman also received visits from Jim Covert and Jim McMahon. Plus, Ric Flair recently stopped by too.

McMichael has been battling ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, often known as Lou Gehrig’s disease) since he reported the news in April 2021.

Since the beginning of his battle, McMichael has received visits from his old teammates and other personalities, documented by McMichael’s wife, Misty, on her Instagram page.

The team’s unity since 1985 and the beginning of McMichael’s diagnosis is truly inspiring.

