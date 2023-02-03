‘1923’ Renewed For Second Season By Paramount+ – The Hamden Journal

If you didn’t like how 1883 ended after just one season, you’re going to love this news: Paramount+ has ordered a second season of 1923.

Just as The Hamden Journal first reported in October, Creator Taylor Sheridan needs another season to finish telling the origin story of the Dutton family he made famous in Yellowstone. Besides, there’s always the chance season two could attract the same number of people who first tuned into the premiere of 1923 in December: The prequel that stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren was the most watched Paramount+ premiere ever in the U.S. and drew in 7.4M total viewers across Paramount+ and linear previews.

1923’s linear sampling preview on Paramount Network made it the biggest series premiere on cable for 2022.

After a painful hiatus, 1923 returns this Sunday with a new episode. The series explores the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, and the end of Prohibition all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home. Ford plays Jacob Dutton and Mirren plays his wife, Cara.

The prequel also stars Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Jerome Flynn and Julia Schlaepfer. Its the second Yellowstone prequel after 1883, the Tim McGraw starrer that only ran for one season. Boo!

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, the series is executive produced by Yellowstone co-creator Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Ben Richardson.