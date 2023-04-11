19 Jacksonville gang members arrested on charges that include murder, manslaughter, gun possession

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters, State Attorney Melissa Nelson and the ATF announced on Tuesday the arrests of 19 documented gang members in “Operation Crown Down.”

During the six-month operation, the members were arrested for a wide variety of felony charges including murder, manslaughter stemming from a fentanyl overdose investigation, carjacking, possession of a firearm and trafficking.

Investigators first discovered in May 2022 that Chase Robeson, the man accused of the murder of Devonte Jackson, is a member of the gang, which is known as IGD.

The gang is a loose subset of a national gang, the Gangster Disciples, which is out of Chicago. The local branch of the gang operates out of the Westside near 103rd Street and California Avenue.

Investigators seized illegal drugs that included 11.80 grams of methamphetamine 22.90 grams of fentanyl 16.40 grams of cocaine 3.90 grams of heroin to two or three grams of marijuana.

Law enforcement seized total 18 firearms including handguns, rifles, and firearms components such as silencers, lasers and guns,

All firearms were examined and investigators found that one was the murder weapon used in the 2022 murder.

