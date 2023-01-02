‘1899’ Canceled After One Season At Netflix – The Hamden Journal

There will no second season for mystery thriller series 1899. Netflix has canceled the series, from Dark creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, who revealed the news on social media.

“With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed,” co-showrunners bo Odar and Friese announced Monday on Odar’s Instagram account. “We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a 2nd and 3rd season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned.”

Sources confirmed the cancellation to The Hamden Journal.

1899 was a series about the mysterious happenings on the deck of a migrant steamship heading west to leave the old continent. The passengers, a mixed bag of European origins, are united by their hopes and dreams for the new century and their future abroad. But their journey takes an unexpected turn when they discover another migrant ship adrift on open sea. What they will find on board, will turn their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare.

The series starred Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann and Miguel Bernardeau.

Production of 1899 took place on a newly-built, state of the art virtual production stage housed at Babelsberg Studios in Germany — the largest such facility in Europe.

Friese and bo Odar served as co-showrunners and executive producers. Friese served as writer and bo Odar directed.