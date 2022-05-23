18-year-old dies in crash hours after graduation, Louisiana cops say. ‘No one like her’

An 18-year-old died in a car crash hours after her high school graduation in Louisiana, officials said.

The 18-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash at around 2 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday, May 21, in Sulphur, about 135 miles west of Baton Rouge., police told KPLC.

Sulphur Police Department couldn’t be reached for comment by McClatchy News.

Sulphur High School later identified the student as Jesse Harmon in a Facebook post. The school’s graduation took place at 10 a.m. that same day, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board’s website.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and all those who were fortunate enough to know and love Jesse Harmon,” the school wrote. “For students in need, counselors will be available at school this week.”

Friends and fellow students expressed their grief on social media.

“… I realized there is truly no one like her,” wrote Julia McCurry, who says she danced with Harmon on the Sulphur High School Twisters Dance Team. “She was hilarious, the absolute BEST story teller, and so kind to everyone.”

The Twisters, a jazz and pom dance team for Sulphur High, wrote team members couldn’t describe their sadness at having lost one of their beloved dancers.

“She was the team mate everyone strives to be,” reads a post on the team’s Facebook page. “She supported everyone, worked hard for the person next to her, and was the most genuine soul. Every Twister who had the pleasure to dance with her will say the same thing, “there is no one like Jesse!”

High school basketball player dies during pick-up game, Louisiana officials say

SUV with nine teens inside tumbles down 50-foot embankment. All survive in ‘miracle’

17-year-old fatally shot during fight weeks before high school graduation, AL cops say