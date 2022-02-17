$170K reward offered for missing Texas 3-year-old girl

A staggering $170,000 reward is being offered for information on the location of a missing 3-year-old San Antonio girl.

The Islamic Center of San Antonio announced it would add $120,000 to the $50,000 reward offered by San Antonio Crime Stoppers in the disappearance of Lina Sardar Khil.

The Muslim community in San Antonio has contributed most of the reward money since the girl disappeared from the playground of her San Antonio apartment complex in December.

“It means we’re serious,” said Mike Martin of the Islamic Center in San Antonio. “The tragedy is that children go missing every day, but this is new to us in the Muslim community. This has never happened to us in the 20 years I’ve been in San Antonio.”

The 3-year-old immigrated from Afghanistan two years ago with her mother and father, according to Martin.

Of the $120,000 being offered by the Islamic Center of San Antonio, $50,000 came from the Afghan American Coalition in New York. The rest has been raised by the San Antonio community and members of the Islamic Center of San Antonio.

When Lina first went missing about two months ago, an AMBER alert was issued. It has since been discontinued by the San Antonio Police Department. On its Facebook page, the police reiterated that her case remains open and active.

The Islamic Center of San Antonio is now offering a $170,000 award for the whereabouts of 3-year-old Lina Sardar Khil. San Antonio Police Department

The Afghan American Coalition in New York donated $50K in the search award for Lina Sardar Khil. San Antonio Police Department

“We will continue to diligently comb through leads in hopes of locating Lina and reuniting her with her family,” said the department.

State and federal authorities are also aiding San Antonio police in its investigation.

Martin says San Antonio’s Muslim community continues to hope Lina will return to her family safely, but they also hope the large amount of money will entice someone to give information that will bring closure to her parents, no matter the outcome.

Lina Sardar Khil immigrated with her parents from Afghanistan, according to Mike Martin. San Antonio Police Department

Lina Sardar Khil was reportedly last seen at a playground near her family apartment in San Antonio, Texas. San Antonio Police Department

“We recognize that time is passing, but we don’t give up hope,” said Martin. “God can make anything happen.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.