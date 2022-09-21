17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. dominates at DWCS 55, dazzles MMA world for UFC contract

Raul Rosas Jr. left the MMA world in awe, and it got him a UFC contract.

The 17-year-old bantamweight dominated his opponent Mando Gutierrez at Dana White’s Contender Series 55, which took place on Tuesday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Rosas Jr. (6-0) dominated Gutierrez (7-2) to win a clean 30-27 scoring across all three judges’ scorecards, and as a results UFC president Dana White made him the youngest fighter in company history to earn a deal.

“He is absolutely, positively talented. He’s special,” White told Laura Sanko at the post-event decision announcement. “He’s different. At 17 years old you just don’t see kids handling themselves like that.”

In the first round, Rosas Jr. closed the distance early and took down Gutierrez. He dominated Gutierrez for the majority of the round – and even threatened with a suloev-stretch. In the very final seconds, Rosas Jr. got caught in a guillotine choke, but he was able to defend the submission until the bell.

The second was very similar to the first. Rosas Jr. took down Gutierrez and dominated the action. Gutierrez had a couple of reversals and also had back-mount briefly, but Rosas Jr. was in control for the majority of the round. The 17-year-old was very dominant.

In the final round, Gutierrez corner was imploring him to finish the fight. He switched the roles and took down Rosas Jr., but not long after he was reversed. From there it was, again, a one-way street for Rosas Jr. until the final bell.

Related

DWCS 55 video: Nurullo Aliev mauls way to TKO, then hounds Dana White: ‘Next week, I’m ready’

DWCS 55 video: Jafel Filho lands clean left hook in TKO win over Roybert Echeverria

Rosas Jr. remains unbeaten in his young professional MMA career. He’s been fighting professionally since October 2021, picking up four submission finishes and one TKO. His win at DWCS 55 was the first time he went to a decision. Rosas Jr. also fought amateur prior to turning pro, going 2-0.

Rosas Jr. performance caught the attention of many in the MMA community, including former UFC title challenger and decorated grappler Gilbert Burns.

Story continues

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Dana White’s Contender Series 55.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie