17 most interesting stats from first quarter of the season

We’re nearly a quarter of the way through the NHL season and if you want to argue with us about the math there, that’s fine. At the very least, we can begin to make sense of the data in front of us, as we’re past the small sample point of the year.

With American Thanksgiving serving as a benchmark of sorts on the NHL calendar, we thought we’d share with you some of the coolest stats of the young season thus far.

Welcome to the NHL: By the Numbers.

Connor McDavid, left, and Bo Horvat, right, are on fire to start the 2022-23 NHL season. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

3: There are three players tied for the NHL goal lead at 16 apiece: Connor McDavid, Jason Robertson and Bo Horvat.

6.3: Goals-per-game rate in 2022-23, the highest rate at this stage of a season (317 GP) in the past 28 campaigns.

11: Boston is on an 11-game home winning streak, tied for the in NHL history. The Bruins can set a new record Friday against the Hurricanes.

12: Who said the Avalanche merely need league-average goaltending? Alexander Georgiev leads all goalies with 12 goals saved above expected.

13: Although it came to an end on Wednesday, we have to commend the on their .

14: Mitch Marner’s active point streak spans 14 games, the longest in the NHL this year and the longest streak by any Maple Leafs player in 28 years.

15: Michael Bunting is a master of disguise and has drawn a league-best 15 penalties throughout the season.

19: Jonas Siegenthaler and Hampus Lindholm lead the league at plus-19.

22: Number of third-period, multi-goal comeback wins this season, the most ever at this stage of a season.

30: Erik Karlsson’s resurgent form has been one of the stories of the season and he leads all defensemen with 30 points. He became the 10th different defenseman in NHL history to record 30 points within his first 22 games of a year, following John Carlson (2019-20), Bryan McCabe (2005-06), Al MacInnis (1990-91), Ray Bourque (1989-90), Paul Coffey (4x; last: 1988-89), Doug Wilson (2x; last: 1987-88), Randy Carlyle (1981-82), Denis Potvin (3x; last: 1979-80) and Bobby Orr (6x; last: 1974-75)

31: It’s been a really fun start to the year as 31 players have reached double digits in goals.

35: McDavid leads all scorers ahead of Friday’s games with 35 points.

37: Boston leads the NHL with a plus-37 goal differential.

47.6: Hits per game in 2022-23, the third-highest rate at this stage of a season behind 1999-00 (50.3) and 2000-01 (47.7).

62.54: New Jersey leads the NHL with a 62.54 expected goals percentage at 5-on-5, per .

73: Timo Meier leads the league with 73 shots at 5-on-5. He’s also the league leader in individual expected goals and hopefully another banner season won’t go to waste on the Sharks.

74: There have been 74 go-ahead goals in the final five minutes of regulation, the second most ever at this stage of a season, behind 2018-19 (75 in 317 GP).

