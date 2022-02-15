16-year-old arrested for ripping woman’s hair from her scalp in racially motivated attack in London

A 16-year-old boy was arrested for racially aggravated assault after pulling a woman’s hair and punching her head outside a railway station in London last year.

The victim, a 31-year-old South Asian woman, was reportedly attacked by the teen after getting off a Route 119 bus outside the East Croydon railway station, south London, on Dec. 18, Daily Mail reported.

In a statement, Scotland Yard said the suspect violently pulled the victim’s hair, “resulting in a portion being ripped from her scalp,” and “then punched her in the back of her head, causing her to fall.” The woman, whose name was not revealed, suffered injuries to her face.

“Tackling violent crime, especially against women and girls, remains our main priority,” Detective Constable Becky Hughes said earlier this month. “This was an entirely unprovoked assault, which continued whilst the victim was lying on the ground. I would urge anyone who was there, or who recognizes the person whose image we have released today, to come forward.”

The juvenile suspect reportedly went to a south London station on Sunday and was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated assault, according to Metro UK. He remains in custody as authorities investigate.

Featured Image via Oxyman (CC BY 2.5)

