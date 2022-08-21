Tom Weiskopf, one of the stars of the 1960s and 1970s Professional Golf Assn. tour and later a broadcaster for CBS and ABC, has died at 79 of pancreatic cancer

An Open Championship winner and 16-time PGA Tour champion, Weiskopf was also a runner-up four times in the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Ga. He finished in the top 10 in 21 of his 71 major championships played.

The Masters was a particular heartbreak for Weiskopf. In 1969, he lost to George Archer by one. In 1972, he lost to Jack Nicklaus by three. In 1974, Gary Player beat him by two. In 1975, he tied for second with Johnny Miller, both beaten by Nicklaus by one. Weiskopf led that Masters after 54 holes by one over Nicklaus and four over Miller.

He led the final round after 15 holes, but played the last three at 1 over. That was his last, best shot at the Masters.

Later in life, Weiskopf was known for his golf course design at TPC Scottsdale, Olympic Club, Silverleaf Club, Troon North Golf Club and Yellowstone Club in Montana.