’16 and Pregnant’ star Jordan Cashmyer dead at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, has died at 26.

Cashmyer, whose episode of the hit series aired in 2014 as part of Season 5, was confirmed dead by the Maryland Department of Health Office of Chief Medical Examiner, E! News reported. A cause of death was not provided.

On his Facebook page, her father, Dennis M. Cashmyer Jr., posted a touching remembrance of his daughter.

“Last night I received a call no parent ever wants. My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old,” he wrote, sharing a black and white photo of his daughter smiling for the camera. “Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER.”

“Please keep my family in your thoughts [and] prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy,” he continued. “Please understand and respect our privacy at this time. We are surrounded by the love and support of our children, granddaughter Lyla and family members.”

The post received hundreds of messages of condolences from friends and fans.

In Cashmyer’s episode of 16 and Pregnant, viewers met the Maryland teen and her then-boyfriend, Derek Taylor, as they dealt with becoming parents at a young age. Cashmyer was kicked out of her home by her parents, and refused to stop seeing Taylor. The show showed the couple struggling with homelessness since Taylor was not willing to get a job. Ultimately, they welcomed their daughter, Genevieve “Evie” Shae Taylor, in March 2014.

However, the trouble continued for the couple after the episode. They soon split up, and Cashmyer later revealed that she suffered from postpartum depression and attempted suicide, the Daily Mail reported. In a post on her former Facebook page, Cashmyer who struggled with mental illness and addiction issues, spoke about her experience.

“I have been struggling with a lot of different things emotionally since I had Genevieve,” she wrote, Radar.com reported at the time. “I was diagnosed with postpartum depression and was on medication for a little while for it, but I never followed up with my appointment. … My mood wouldn’t stay stable for very long, I was extremely impulsive, couldn’t focus, the smallest things would set me off and my anxiety got worse, as did my depression and OCD.”

However, things appeared to be improving after the incident. Cashmyer posted that she felt “like my normal self; happy, smiling, talkative and thinking clearly. … Things really are looking up and I am set on having the best possible future for my daughter and I.”

Cashmyer’s father and stepmother shared custody of their baby, though Cashmyer eventually signed over temporary custody to Taylor’s mother. She repeatedly sought treatment for her addiction issues, and in January 2021, Cashmyer posted about celebrating one year of continuous sobriety. She went on to welcome a second child in June with fiancé Michael Frank Schaffer. However, he died in September, and Cashmyer continued to struggle.

Cashmyer didn’t have a significant presence on social media in recent years. However, she opened up a bit in an Instagram post from 2018, writing, “I’m not a perfect person, not even close.”

In a statement to E! News, a representative for Cashmyer shared, “This is an incredibly sad day. Jordan was a sweet and caring person. Last we spoke she was doing well and seemed to be in a good place mentally and physically. I wish people had the opportunity to know her beyond her struggles. I was always rooting for her and am grateful I had the chance to know and work with her all these years. Life wasn’t always kind to her so now she is able to be at peace.”