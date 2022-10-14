15-year-old Austin Thompson IDed as Raleigh shooting suspect

The 15-year-old boy who police say carried out the rampage in Raleigh, North Carolina, that left five dead and two others injured was identified as the younger brother of one of the casualties, according to a report.

Austin Thompson was behind the deadly shooting spree in east Raleigh that began around 5 p.m. Thursday, local station WRAL reported, citing anonymous sources.

The 15-year-old’s brother, James Roger Thompson, a junior at Knightdale High School, was identified earlier as the youngest of the five deceased victims.

Raleigh Police Chief Estelle Patterson named the other fatalities as off-duty officer Gabriel Torres, 29, Nicole Conners, 52, Mary Marshall, 35, and Susan Karnatz, 49.

K-9 Officer Casey Clark was wounded during the incident but has since been treated and released from the hospital.

Another surviving victim identified as Marcille Gardner, 59, remained in critical condition.

Witnesses said the shooter had been dressed in camouflage clothing with a backpack and black boots.

“He looked like a baby. I just don’t even have the words to explain. This is not OK,” one witness told news station WRAL.

The suspect was detained by the police after 9:30 p.m. Thursday following an intense, hours-long manhunt. He was hospitalized in critical condition Friday, police said.

The Raleigh Police Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the gunman’s alleged identity.