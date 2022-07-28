14th Annual World MMA Awards voting open; MMA Junkie and Mike Bohn nominated

Voting is underway for the 14th Annual World MMA Awards, at which Alexander Volkanovski, Johnny Eblen, Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev and Francis Ngannou are up for the top honor.

Fighters Only Magazine again is hosting the awards, and a black-tie ceremony is expected to take place before the end of the year.

Voting is underway at WorldMMAAwards.com and runs for four weeks.

The Charles “Mask” Lewis Fighter of the Year nominees include Volkanovski, Eblen, Oliveira, Makhachev and Ngannou are up for the top honor. Female Fighter of the Year finalists include Julianna Peña, Cris Cyborg, Kayla Harrison, Valentina Shevchenko and Raquel Pennington.

MMA Junkie (MMA Media Source of the Year) and Mike Bohn (MMA Journalist of the Year) also are finalists.

According to Fighters Only, a panel of MMA industry experts put together the list of award nominees. That expansive list includes:

Charles “Mask” Lewis Fighter of the Year

Alexander Volkanovski

Johnny Eblen

Charles Oliveira

Islam Makhachev

Francis Ngannou

Female Fighter of the Year

Julianna Peña

Cris Cyborg

Kayla Harrison

Valentina Shevchenko

Raquel Pennington

Breakthrough Fighter of the Year

Tai Tuivasa

Mateusz Gamrot

Paddy Pimblett

Molly McCann

Johnny Eblen

International Fighter of the Year

Alexander Volkanovski

Roberto Soldic

Mateusz Gamrot

Islam Makhachev

Khamzat Chimaev

Fight of the Year

Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira (UFC 275)

Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler (UFC 268)

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega (UFC 266)

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns (UFC 273)

Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez (UFC Fight Night 197)

Knockout of the Year

Michael Chandler def. Tony Ferguson (UFC 274)

Ignacio Bahamondes def. Roosevelt Roberts (UFC on ESPN 29)

Sergio Pettis def. Kyoji Horiguchi (Bellator 272)

Molly McCann def. Luana Carolina (UFC Fight Night 204)

Roman Faraldo def. Robert Turnquest (Bellator 271)

Submission of the Year

Jiri Prochazka def. Glover Teixeira (UFC 275)

Stevie Ray def. Anthony Pettis (2022 PFL 5)

Oliver Enkamp def. Mark Lemminger (Bellator 281)

Jessica Andrade def. Amanda Lemos (UFC Fight Night 205)

Charles Oliveira def. Dustin Oliveira (UFC 269)

Story continues

Comeback of the Year

Sergio Pettis def. Kyoji Horiguchi (Bellator 272)

Carla Esparza (Career)

Clay Guida def. Leonardo Santos (UFC on ESPN 31)

Aljamain Sterling (Injury)

Chris Curtis (career)

Upset of the Year

Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes (UFC 269)

Mariusz Pudzianowski vs. Michał Materla (KSW 70)

Matheus Scheffel vs. Bruno Cappelozza (PFL 5)

Ben Parrish vs. Christian Edwards (Bellator 266)

Seika Izawa vs. Ayaka Hamasaki (RIZIN 33)

Best Promotion of the Year

UFC

Bellator

PFL

Cage Warriors

KSW

Leading Man of the Year

Referee of the Year

Jason Herzog

Marc Goddard

Mike Beltran

Mark Smith

Keith Peterson

Analyst of the Year

Paul Felder

Michael Bisping

Dan Hardy

Kenny Florian

Dominick Cruz

Personality of the Year

Laura Sanko

Daniel Cormier

Chael Sonnen

Joe Rogan

Jon Anik

Best MMA Programming

MMA Media Source of the Year

MMA Fighting

MMA Junkie

ESPN

BT Sport

Sherdog

MMA Journalist of the Year

Ariel Helwani

John Morgan

Shaheen Al-Shatti

Aaron Bronsteter

Mike Bohn

Coach of the Year

Eugene Bareman

Eric Nicksick

Mike Brown

Henri Hooft

Diego Lima

Gym of the Year

Trainer of the Year

Phil Daru

Jordan Sullivan

Andrew Wood

Heather Linden

Corey Peacock

Ringcard Girl of the Year

Brittney Palmer

Arianny Celeste

Luciana Andrade

Brooklyn Wren

Chrissy Blair

Fighting Spirit of the Year

Kevin Holland (Bravery – in and out of the cage, helping his community in the face of danger on several occasions)

Aaron Aby (Heart – surviving cancer and battling cystic fibrosis to become a top contender in Cage Warriors)

Bryce Mitchell (Charity – dedicating half of his UFC 272 fight purse to help children in medical need in his native Arkansas, with a special mention for Dana White who matched Mitchell’s contribution)

Alexander Volkanovski (Determination – demonstrating a champion’s will to overcome adversity and battling through a seemingly inescapable submission from Brian Ortega)

Robbie Lawler (Compassion vs. Nick Diaz – displaying true respect & genuine care for his opponent’s wellbeing in life)

[listicle id=1867414]

1

1