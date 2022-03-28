14-year-old charged with murder for role in Ocala 7 Days Food Store shooting

Reuters

Mexican armed forces knew about attack on 43 students, report says

Mexico’s armed forces knew that 43 student teachers who disappeared in 2014 were being kidnapped by criminals, then hid evidence that could have helped locate them, according to a report released Monday by special investigation. Evidence obtained by the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI), an independent panel tasked with investigating the notorious case, revealed that Navy and Army officials kept secret that the students from the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers’ College were under real-time surveillance by the state leading up to and during their abduction. “Security authorities had two intelligence processes underway, one to follow the actions of organized crime in the area and the other to track the students,” the investigators said in the report, which was based on declassified documents.