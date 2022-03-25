14-Year-Old Boy Plummets From World’s Tallest Drop Tower in Orlando as Bystanders Watch in Horror

ICON Amusement Park Twitter

Bystanders looked on in horror on Thursday night after a 14-year-old boy plummeted to his death when he fell from what has been pitched as the tallest drop tower amusement-park ride in the world.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said Tyre Sampson, who was visiting Florida with the family of a friend from Missouri, fell from the Free Fall ride at the ICON Amusement Park at around 11 p.m. on Thursday. The Orlando ride, which opened in December, has a capacity for 30 thrill-seekers who spiral around a pole as the ride climbs more than 400 feet before first maneuvering the passengers to face the ground and then plummeting down at around 75 miles per hour, according to the ICON website.

When it opened, it was billed as the “tallest free-standing drop tower in the world.”

The shocking death was captured on various cellphone cameras of people who were on the ride and those on the ground—several of them posting it on social media. Chief John Mina said that Samson was immediately taken to a local hospital after the fall, where he died from his injuries.

“We are heartbroken with the incident that took the life of one of our guests. We extend our condolences and deepest sympathy to his family and friends. We are working with the Sheriff’s Office and ride officials on a full investigation,” the SlingShot Group, which operates the Orlando Free Fall, said in a Friday statement. “The Orlando Free Fall will be closed until further notice.”

AJ Jones, Sampson’s youth football coach in St. Louis, told News 6 he was “devastated” by the news of the death of the teenager he described as a “humble giant.” He added that Sampson was a straight-A student who was set to be the starting offensive lineman at East St. Louis High School—and had dreams of getting drafted to the NFL after college.

Sampson’s family did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

While the investigation into the “terrible tragedy” was still in its preliminary stages, Mina said authorities were investigating whether the teenager met the height requirement and whether he was properly strapped in. Video shows him slipping from his seat as the ride raced downward.

“At first we thought it was a piece of the ride or whatever until we got a little closer and it was a person laying on the ground,” a park attendee named Montrey Williams told a local Fox affiliate. “Everyone was just panicking and screaming.”

The director of the public-relations group for the park said safety was always a priority. “We operate the ride with all the safety precautions in mind,” John Stine told FOX 35 News. “Everything is in place and this is why we are doing this investigation.”

The ride has been closed while the death is investigated, but the amusement park remains open. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said Friday the agency was investigating the ride and what could have led to the fall.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that the child was with a friend’s family, not his parents.

