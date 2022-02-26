14 shot, one killed at Las Vegas hookah lounge

Fourteen people — one of whom died and two of whom were critically hurt — were shot early Saturday at a Las Vegas hookah parlor, cops said.

Two patrons at Manny’s Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant traded bullets after an argument at around 3:15 a.m. this morning, according to police.

Police responded to multiple 911 calls about the incident, according to police.

Two customers apparently kept shooting at each other at the hookah parlor, police said. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP

Authorities investigate the scene of a deadly shooting outside Manny’s Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant in Las Vegas. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP

Visitors embrace one another at the scene of the shooting. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP

No arrests have been made.

With Post wires