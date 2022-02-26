14 shot, one killed at Las Vegas hookah lounge
Fourteen people — one of whom died and two of whom were critically hurt — were shot early Saturday at a Las Vegas hookah parlor, cops said.
Two patrons at Manny’s Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant traded bullets after an argument at around 3:15 a.m. this morning, according to police.
Police responded to multiple 911 calls about the incident, according to police.
No arrests have been made.
With Post wires
