13-year-old missing from Mobile dies after being found on the MS Coast, reports say

A 13-year-old missing from Mobile has died in a Coast hospital after being found unresponsive in D’Iberville last week, police and media reports say.

Keyanna Sylvester was listed as a missing runaway on March 21, according to Fox 10 in Mobile, and was last seen in Moss Point two days later.

D’Iberville Police Capt. Jason king told Fox 10 that Sylvester was found unresponsive in a motel room on March 24 and taken to an area hospital.

King said in a press release that Keyanna had no identification on her when she was found and was first listed as Jane Doe. She was positively identified on Sunday.

King did not identify Keyanna in the press release.

The circumstances surrounding Keyanna’s death are still under investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies, King said.

“This investigation is ongoing and due to the complex nature of working with multiple agencies, the D’Iberville Police Department is unable to release further information at this time,” the release says.

King offered the police department’s “deepest condolences to the family during this difficult time.”

According to a Facebook post from the Mobile Police Department, Keyanna is believed to also have spent time in Ocean Springs.

Those with information are asked to call 228-396-4252.