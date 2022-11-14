13-year-old Maryland boy Jayz Agnew killed while raking leaves

A 13-year-old Maryland boy has died after he was shot in the head while raking leaves in his front yard, his devastated family revealed — as authorities still don’t have a suspect or motive in the senseless slaying.

Jayz Agnew passed away in the hospital Friday, three days after he was struck by the gunfire, his mother, Juanita Agnew, announced Saturday.

“I’ve seen gun violence before and I’ve seen where other mothers go through this, but it doesn’t hurt until you really are the one that’s getting that kind of call,” the grieving mom said.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy confirmed that the young teen succumbed to his injuries Friday.

Jayz was doing yard work as a part of his chores in the Washington DC suburb of Hillcrest Heights at around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday when someone opened fire.

Neighbors said they heard between five and seven gunshots, and one of them said he saw a car speed away.

The eighth-grader was struck in the head by a bullet and was rushed to Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Jayz Agnew, 13, was shot in the head while raking leaves in his front yard on Nov. 8 and died three days later. Family Handout

Prince George’s County police do not believe that Jayz was an intended target and are now offering a $25,000 reward for information in the case. As of Monday, there had been no arrests.

Speaking to the news station WJLA, Juanita said her son dreamed of becoming an emergency room doctor.

She also described him as a “loving gentle child” on a GoFundMe page, adding that “his only squabbles are with his little sister Aaliyah over video games.”

Neighbors in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, reported hearing between 5-7 gunshots. WBFF

The heartbroken mom-of-two said Jayz was “very playful” and never disrespectful or rude.

She said she cannot grasp why anyone felt the need to hurt him.

“My greatest fear is my son will not get justice,” she said.

In an interview with Fox Baltimore, Juanita said she had urged her son not to wander the neighborhood and stay home because she was trying to keep him safe.

Jayz is pictured with his 6-year-old sister, Aaliyah, who was home at the time of the shooting. Family Handout

Juanita Agnew, right, said her son was playful and polite, and dreamed of becoming an emergency room doctor. Family Handout

“Those parameters I had in place for him, with the thought being at home was okay,” she explained.

“He was in the front yard. It hurts to know that’s what he did and still violence came to his house.”

Jayz’s dad, who had been doing yard work with him but stepped away for a few minutes, heard gunshots and ran back to find his son gunned down.