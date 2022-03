The Hill

Michigan AG: ‘Paxton is a walking hate crime’

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) called Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) a “walking hate crime” after he called Department of Health and Human Services assistant secretary for health Rachel Levine, who is transgender, a man.Earlier this week, Levine was named as one of USA Today’s “Women of the Year.” On Thursday, Paxton posted a screenshot of the post on Twitter and said, “Rachel Levine is a man.”Nessel slammed Paxton for the…