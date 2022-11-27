13 dividend hikes to watch for this week: McCormick, Merck

Companies often establish a pattern of hiking dividends at the same time each year, giving investors a reliable cash influx and enticing them to stick around for the long term. With help from StreetInsider and InvestingPro+ data, here is your weekly list of companies that look set to raise their payouts in the next week, based on what they did this time last year – as well as their payout histories, which can give you a better idea of whether they’re likely to hike again.

Strong dividend growth streaks

1. McCormick (NYSE:MKC): Raised by 8.8% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $1.48, a yield of 1.7%, and a payout ratio of 55.99%. Its dividend growth streak is 36 years.

2. Ecolab (NYSE:ECL): Raised by 6.3% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $2.04, a yield of 1.4%, and a payout ratio of 52.41%. Its dividend growth streak is 36 years.

3. Graco (NYSE:GGG): Raised by 12% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $0.84, a yield of 1.2%, and a payout ratio of 30.51%. Its dividend growth streak is 16 years.

4. Nucor (NYSE:NUE): Raised by 23.5% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $2, a yield of 1.3%, and a payout ratio of 6.06%. Its dividend growth streak is 12 years.

5. Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN): Raised by 14.3% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $1.44, a yield of 0.6%, and a payout ratio of 48.34%. Its dividend growth streak is 10+ years.

6. AES (NYSE:AES): Raised by 5% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $0.63, a yield of 2.2%, and a payout ratio of -151.27%. Its dividend growth streak is 10 years.

7. Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA): Raised by 11.4% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $1.96, a yield of 0.6%, and a payout ratio of 19.05%. Its dividend growth streak is 10 years.

8. RGC Resources Inc (NASDAQ:RGCO): Raised by 5.4% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $0.78, and a yield of 3.3%. Its dividend growth streak is 8 years.

9. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO): Raised by 25.5% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $5.56, a yield of 5.6%, and a payout ratio of 24.15%. Its dividend growth streak is 6 years.

10. Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP): Raised by 22.2% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $5, a yield of 3.2%, and a payout ratio of 80.27%. Its dividend growth streak is 10 years.

11. Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN): Raised by 10.1% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $3.04, a yield of 3.5%, and a payout ratio of 32.73%. Its dividend growth streak is 12 years.

12. Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:MRK): Raised by 6.2% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $2.76, a yield of 2.6%, and a payout ratio of 45.25%. Its dividend growth streak is 11 years.

13. Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI): Raised by 1.2% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $0.87, a yield of 1.8%, and a payout ratio of 29.68%. Its dividend growth streak is 14 years.

Dividend growth streaks under 5 years

Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETD) Interiors Inc.: Raised by 16% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $1.28, a yield of 4.5%, and a payout ratio of 21.91%. Its dividend growth streak is 1 year.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM): Raised by 7.1% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $0.60, a yield of 1.3%, and a payout ratio of 6.08%. Its dividend growth streak is 4 years.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC): Raised by 13.6% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $1.50, a yield of 3.4%, and a payout ratio of 18.14%. Its dividend growth streak is 1 year.

Universal Health (NYSE:UHS) Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trust (NYSE:UHT): Raised by 0.7% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $2.84, a yield of 5.5%, and a payout ratio of 8.08%. Its dividend growth streak is 1 year.

Four Corners Property (NYSE:FCPT) Trust: Raised by 4.7% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $1.36, a yield of 5%, and a payout ratio of 106.04%. Its dividend growth streak is less than 1 year.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR): Raised by 16.7% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $0.28, a yield of 0.2%, and a payout ratio of 9.09%. Its dividend growth streak is 3 years.

Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:TCFC): Raised by 16.7% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $0.70, a yield of 1.7%, and a payout ratio of 13.25%. Its dividend growth streak is 1 year.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC): Raised by 34.6% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $1.40, a yield of 1.5%, and a payout ratio of 9.67%. Its dividend growth streak is 3 years.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF): Raised by 30.8% last year and currently has an annualized payout of $1.36, a yield of 1.36%, and a payout ratio of 18.36%. Its dividend growth streak is 1 year.

