13 dead, including 7 children, in Philadelphia fire

Father of Missing 7-Year-Old Harmony Montgomery Arrested

NH AGThe father of Harmony Montgomery, a 7-year-old who was reported missing two years after she was last seen in New Hampshire, has been arrested in the latest twist in the investigation. Adam Montgomery, 31, was booked Tuesday evening on an array of charges, including felony second-degree assault in connection with 2019 conduct against his daughter, Harmony, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said. Prosecutors have also charged Montgomery with one misdemeanor charge of interference wi