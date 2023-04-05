‘1266’ Onyx/Hulu Comedy Pilot Starring Gabourey Sidibe Sets Cast – The Hamden Journal

Onyx Collective has rounded out the series regular cast for Hulu comedy pilot 1266 starring Gabourey Sidibe. Karim Diané (One Of Us Is Lying), Kristin Dodson (Flatbush Misdemeanors) and Kassandra Lee Diaz (You Married Dat) are set as leads alongside Sidibe in the pilot from 20th Television.

1266 follows Gabby Brixton (Sidibe), who’s living with her mom and making half-hearted attempts to become a singer/model and overnight millionaire. When she’s fired from her job, she stumbles upon the gig of a lifetime ― phone sex. What initially seems like a quick way to make money turns into a life-changing experience when she meets the women who become her chosen family and learns how powerful, profitable and prolific her voice can be.

Diané will play Posh, who is everyone’s favorite, even if they are constantly trying to figure out if he’s straight or gay. A student at the New York Institute of Fashion, Posh is Gabby’s best friend who doesn’t put up with her B.S. and isn’t afraid to call her out on it. Posh’s brutal honesty is always delivered with love, understanding and some attitude.

Dodson will portray Jimmy, the youngest of the phone sex workers at Imagine Inc. She’s flighty, immature, aimless and ready to make lots of mistakes and have lots of fun while doing it.

Diaz will play Fi, an Afro-Latina queer 20-something, who doesn’t suffer fools and loves lavishing designer threads on her girlfriends. Cynical, mysterious and introverted, she’s a quiet yet fiery woman who keeps her cards close to the chest.

Additionally, Anna Maria Horsford (The Wayans Bros.), Tisha Campbell (Act Your Age) and Judy Reyes (Claws) will recur if the pilot is picked up to series.

The series is inspired by the true-life story of Sidibe, who is executive producing with Thembi Banks (Only Murders in the Building), Steven Canals (Pose), and Julie Bean (grown-ish), with Jill Kaplan to serve as a non-writing executive producer. Banks and Bean will be co-showrunners. Banks is writing the teleplay and directing the pilot.

