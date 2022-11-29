125+ best Walmart Cyber Monday 2022 deals still live

The best Cyber Monday deals at Walmart.

Updated at 12:40 p.m. EST: Still shopping around for great holiday sales? Walmart is extending its Cyber Monday sale. The current countdown timer goes until Wednesday night. We’re keeping track of all the Cyber Week deals still available at Walmart this week. Don’t miss out; keep checking back to see the latest and best deals featured in our updated top 10 list. —Alex Kane, Reviewed

Cyber Monday 2022 was yesterday, but great deals are still live across many of your favorite retailers. Walmart has just about anything you’re looking for, from a new laptop or robot vacuum to clothes, holiday gift boxes and video game consoles. There are plenty of savings to choose from in every shopping category you can dream of. Take a look at some of the best extended Cyber Monday deals at Walmart below.

Shop the ongoing Walmart Cyber Monday deals

Featured Cyber Monday Walmart deals

LG C2 65-Inch Gallery Edition Smart TV

Don’t miss out on this killer last-minute deal on a new LG TV.

Looking for a new 4K gaming TV or outstanding image quality for your favorite shows and movies? Our reviewer adored the LG C2 OLED, saying it “dazzles with spectacular picture quality that leaps off the screen.” It’s got a thin, clean design; it offers all the features and performances you might want for next-gen gaming or at-home movie viewing; it puts all your favorite streaming apps right at your fingertips with the handy remote. Why not save yourself some serious cash and get a great new TV while you’re at it?

LG C2 Gallery Edition Smart TV for $1,696.99 (Save $2,089.31)

MSI Katana Gaming Laptop

This great MSI gaming laptop is still on sale at Walmart after Cyber Monday.

Our testers love MSI gaming laptops for their performance, and Walmart’s offering one of their more affordable models at a discount of $500 off the regular price. It’s got an Intel Core i7 processor, a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 16 GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. If you’re in the market for a reliable gaming laptop, today’s a great time to buy and save big.

MSI Katana Gaming Laptop for $1,449 (Save $550)

10 best Walmart Cyber Monday deals

Whether you’re a Walmart+ member or not, there are plenty of Cyber Monday savings you can still shop this week. Enjoy markdowns on Ninja, Shark and Vizio products with these limited-time deals.

The 10 best Cyber Monday deals at Walmart.

JBL Flip 6 Waterproof Speaker for $89.95 (Save $40) Wrangler 4-Piece Hardside Spinner Luggage Set for $73 (Save $227) Netgear Nighthawk AX2400 WiFi 6 Router for $99 (Save $45.95) Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum for $99 (Save $200.99) Ninja Foodi OL501 for $109.99 (Save $90) Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum for $399.99 (Save $200) Vitamix 6500 Blender for $399 (Save $200.95) MSI Katana GF66 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop with Intel Gen i7-12650H and RTX 3070Ti for $1,149.00 (Save $550) LG 65-Inch C2 Series Class OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV for $1,696 (Save $200.99) Leesa Sapira 11″ Hybrid Mattress for $980 (Save up to $532.66)

TV deals at Walmart for Cyber Monday

Save on Samsung, Vizio, LG, TCL

The best Cyber Monday TV deals at Walmart.

TVs are one of the most reliable Cyber Monday deals, and Walmart’s Days of Deals is delivering. Not only are their deals on affordable TVs like Vizio’s reliable V-series, but our all-time favorite TV, the LG C2, is deeply discounted.

Laptop deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Save up to $500 on laptops right now

The best Cyber Monday laptop deals at Walmart.

Whether you’re in the market for a general-use laptop or a device to get your game on, Walmart has you covered with these great deals.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7-Inch Tablet (32GB, Wi-Fi) for $109 (Save $50)

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 10-Inch Tablet (3rd Gen, 64GB Storage) for $129 (Save $70)

Gateway 15.6″ Ultra Slim Notebook FHD, Intel® Pentium® Silver, Quad Core, 128GB Storage, 4GB Memory for $139 (Save $30)

ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 Laptop, 14″ FHD Touch, Intel Core i3-10110U, 4GB DDR4, 128GB SSD for $299 (Save $60.99)

HP 14″ Laptop, Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $349 (Save $80)

MSI GF63 Thin 11SC-693 15.6″ Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5-11400H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 8GB Memory, 256GB NVMe SSD for $449 (Save $150)

ASUS ROG Strix G15 15.6″ with AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics for $1,349 (Save $150)

MSI Katana GF66 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop with Intel Gen i7-12650H and RTX 3070Ti for $1,149.00 (Save $550)

Tech deals at Walmart for Cyber Monday

Fujifilm instant camera, JBL waterproof speaker and more

The best Cyber Monday tech deals at Walmart.

Walmart has deal on great tech like the JBL Flip 6. This is a speaker we’ve tested and loved thanks to its stylish design and bold sound.

Toy deals at Walmart for Cyber Monday

Deals on Melissa & Doug, L.O.L. Surprise!, Lego, Barbie

The best Cyber Monday toy deals at Walmart.

The holidays are approaching, so now would be a great time to get your gift-buying done and get some of the hottest toys that are on sale.

Clothing deals at Walmart for Cyber Monday

Deep discounts on Michael Kors, Hanes, Wrangler

The best Cyber Monday fashion deals at Walmart.

Kitchen deals at Walmart for Cyber Monda

Epic deals on KitchenAid, Ninja and Keurig appliances

The best Cyber Monday kitchen deals at Walmart.

If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen, Walmart’s the place to shop. One of the appliances for sale is the Ninja Speedi, which we found to be the Best Air Fryer thanks to its huge capacity and intuitive controls. Also up for grabs is the KitchenAid Artisan, our favorite stand mixer.

Video game deals at Walmart for Cyber Monday

Elden Ring, Animal Crossing, Horizon: Forbidden West are on sale

The best Cyber Monday deals on video games at Walmart.

Walmart offers many games for sale during Cyber Week. If you’re one of the many who’ve been dying to get your hands on a PS5 for the past two years, then today might just be your lucky day, as Walmart is selling it along with an extra controller and several accessories. Get it before it’s gone!

Beauty deals at Walmart for Cyber Monday

Shop savings on the Revlon One-Step, Burberry Touch and more

The best Cyber Monday beauty deals at Walmart.

Vacuum deals at Walmart for Cyber Monday

Save on the Dyson cordless vacuum, Shark Robot Vacuum and others

The best Cyber Monday vacuum deals at Walmart.

Home deals at Walmart for Cyber Monday

Tools, treadmill, kitchen trash cans are discounted right now

The best Cyber Monday home deals at Walmart.

Price cuts on Serta, Leesa, Zinus mattresses

The best Cyber Monday mattress deals at Walmart.

Furniture deals at Walmart for Cyber Monday

Save on ottomans, nightstands, desk chairs and more

The best Cyber Monday furniture deals at Walmart.

Sporting goods deals at Walmart for Cyber Monday

Save on golf balls, putting mats and more

Need a gift for the golfer in your life? Cyber Monday has you covered.

Tires deals at Walmart for Cyber Monday

Cooper Tires, Goodyear and more tires on sale now

The best Cyber Monday tire deals at Walmart.

Does Walmart have Cyber Monday?

Yes! Cyber Monday starts at most retailers at midnight EST on November 28, Walmart’s starts at 7:00 PM EST on November 27 and you can shop tons of deals at Walmart right now.

When is Cyber Monday at Walmart?

Cyber Monday starts at Walmart at 7:00 PM EST on November 27, but the deals are already here. Shop deep discounts on the hottest products this season including Melissa & Doug toys, Nintendo Switch, Dyson cordless vacuum, and more.

Should I shop Cyber Monday Walmart deals?

Definitely! The retailer has dropped huge price cuts this Cyber Monday 2022. Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals feature some of the most popular brands of 2022, so you’re sure to find savings to your liking at the superstore.

What is Walmart Deals for Days?

Monday, November 7, marked the beginning of Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale. This early access Black Friday deals event featured discounts across all shopping categories including home goods, fashion items, toys and so much more. Even more doorbuster deals went live on Monday, November 14 with Walmart+ members getting exclusive early access to the best deals. Prefer to shop in person? The early in-store Black Friday deals started Wednesday, November 9 in Walmart stores across the country and even more discounts hit shelves Wednesday, November 16.

What is Walmart Plus?

What’s a Walmart Plus membership? Walmart+ is a great subscription service for folks who get their groceries at Walmart. It offers members fuel discounts at participating Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations and saves you money on delivery fees with unlimited free delivery.

Being a member of Walmart+ gets you exclusive access to the retailer’s sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to Black Friday deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan, offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and even live sports for a full year.

