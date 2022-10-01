12-year old, who shot father in alleged murder pact, dies

A 12-year-old Texas girl who shot her father then herself after her friend backed out of a murder pact has died, police said.

The girl, who was not identified because of her age, died from a self-inflicted “gunshot wound of head” Sept. 22, two days after the shooting, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled.

The girl and her friend, also 12, had planned for weeks to murder their families and pets, Parker County Sheriff’s Office said.

The girl plotted to kill her dad then leave Weatherford, about 30 miles west of Fort Worth, and drive 230 miles to pick up her friend in Lufka. Together, the duo planned to run off to Georgia.

But the friend never carried out her part of the ghastly deal.

Police arrived to find the wounded girl lying in the street with a handgun underneath her body. Her 28-year-old father was inside their home suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The father was “recently released” from the hospital and is expected to recover, police said.

Police have charged the Lufkin girl with conspiracy to commit murder and took her into custody last week.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.