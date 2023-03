A 12-year-old boy was stabbed in the back while arguing with another child at a Bronx Taco Bell Thursday afternoon, cops said.

The boy was stabbed around 1 p.m. inside the restaurant on Southern Boulevard, cops said.

Emergency medical services took the victim to Harlem Hospital in stable condition with a wound to his lower left back.





A 12-year-old boy was stabbed in the back after arguing with another boy at a Taco Bell in the Bronx on March 16, 2023. Google Maps

The suspect fled into the Simpson Street subway station.

Police believe the suspect and victim might go to the same school, a police source said.