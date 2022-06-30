12-year-old Pennsylvania boy found dead in pool during camping trip

A 12-year-old boy who disappeared while on a camping trip in Pennsylvania was found dead on Thursday after he drowned in a pool at the campground.

Pau Kahi was on a three-day trip for middle school students from Westminster Presbyterian Church in Lancaster County when he went missing Wednesday, according to camp officials.

The boy’s body was found early Thursday morning in a pool at the Summit Grove Campground in New Freedom.

Kahi had gone swimming with other campers at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Organizers reportedly cleared the pool at 6 p.m. and were headed to the next activity when they noticed Pau was missing.

It was unclear where the boy went after the swimming session or how he got in the pool, which was locked.

“At this point, we have no information that it’s anything other than an accident, but we’re certainly going to look into every aspect just to make sure,” Chief James Boddington told WGAL-TV.

“We’re still trying to determine who all was at the pool, who had left the pool. We’re still trying to interview people. There was a lot of people involved in the area.”

Summit Grove Campground, which is about 35 miles north of Baltimore, suspended activities at the 43-acre site until after the holiday weekend.

“Our hearts are grief-stricken over the loss of Pau. Wonderful kid, just a wonderful, beautiful family. We’re deeply saddened,” Westminster Presbyterian Church Pastor Tucker York told WPMT-TV.

A Burmese ceremony was planned in his honor at the church on July 8 ahead of a funeral the next day.