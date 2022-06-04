12-year-old boy fires shot in Michigan gas station robbery

Shocking video shows an armed 12-year-old boy robbing a Michigan gas station and firing a shot when the confused clerk asks “are you serious?”

The boy told cops “he didn’t do it for the money” after he was arrested after the brazen, broad daylight stick-up at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Marathon gas station in Hartford.

“He said he would’ve thrown the money into the sewer. He wouldn’t give us an explanation why he did it,” Lt. Mike Prince told TV station WZZM 13.

The child can be seen in the video waiting in line behind another customer at the counter before he approaches the clerk and demands she hand over the cash.

“Put the money in the bag,” the kid says as he draws a handgun from his backpack.

A female store clerk, appalled, asks him “What?” before the boy repeats his demand.

“Are you serious?” she asks.

In response, the boy takes the gun and points it toward the ceiling and fires a single warning shot. The clerk jolts in fear.

“OK!” she yells, getting the money bag from behind the counter.

“Here. Get out. Bye. Take it,” she tells the boy as she puts the bank deposit bag into his backpack.

Police said the boy claimed “he didn’t do it for the money.” Christopher Sadowski

He then casually walks out of the front of the store before reportedly running off.

Hartford Police Chief Tressa Beltran was returning to the police department, a block away from the gas station, when she received the call of the robbery, WZZM reported. The chief got to the gas station within 90 seconds with other officers arriving soon after, police told the TV station.

The boy was arrested a few blocks away, cops said.

According to police, the 12-year-old had attended school that day and discussed with a classmate which gas station would be the easiest to rob in town.

“Every day I’m seeing something new at this job. I’ve been a full-time police officer for 38 years. What really flabbergasted me is that he showed no emotion,” Lt. Prince told WZZM.