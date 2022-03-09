12-year-old arrested in armed robbery of Juli Boeheim

A 12-year-old boy was arrested for robbing the wife of Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim at gunpoint in a mall parking lot.

The unidentified tween allegedly approached Juli Boeheim last week as she sat in her car outside the Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, according to Syracuse.com.

The kid pointed an air gun at her and reached into the car to grab her purse, police told the outlet.

The teen then reportedly left the mall with three men in what was believed to be a stolen car.

He was charged with second-degree robbery, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree grand larceny, and was being held in a detention center for juvenile delinquents, according to the report.

Juli is the co-founder of the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation, which raises money for cancer research and at-risk youth.

Juli Boeheim is the wife of Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim. Brett Carlsen

She wasn’t injured in the attack.

“I think the thing that helped her was it was a kid,” her husband said Wednesday afternoon on Brent Axe’s ESPN radio show.

“If it was an older man it probably would have … [thoughts trailed off]. Her main thought was, ‘let’s help this kid.’ That’s what she does, we do with our foundation.”

Jim has been the head coach of SU’s men team since 1976. The couple’s son Buddy Boeheim is currently a standout guard for the Orange men.