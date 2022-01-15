12 Tennessee counties hit by tornadoes to receive FEMA aid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Residents in 12 Tennessee counties qualify to receive aid through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s individual assistance program due to tornadoes that hit on Dec. 10, officials said.

President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration for the counties of Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Gibson, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Obion, Stewart, Sumner, Weakley, and Wilson, Gov. Bill Lee said Friday in a statement.

President Biden issued a major disaster declaration for the 12 affected counties. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he appreciates the assistance. Patrick Semansky/AP

“I appreciate the hard recovery work we’ve already accomplished with our local, state, and federal partners,” Lee said. “We will continue working to make sure Tennesseans have every resource necessary for a full, swift recovery.”

Individuals in the 12 counties can apply now for direct assistance for things including rent, home repairs and the replacement of personal property.