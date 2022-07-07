12 of the most daring looks celebrities wore during Paris Fashion Week

Celebrities wore several daring looks during Paris Fashion Week.Pascal Le Segretain/Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week took place from July 3 through July 7.

Celebrities came from all over the world to see designers’ over-the-top outfits.

Here’s a look at the wildest and most daring ensembles celebrities wore.

Anitta arrived at the Schiaparelli fashion show in a two-piece set, which included a cone-shaped bra top.

Anitta at the Schiaparelli fashion show.Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The singer let the focus be on the gold beaded set she was wearing by pairing it with black tights and heels. Anitta called the look “art” on Twitter.

Julia Fox looked mesmerizing at the Iris Van Herpen fashion show.

Julia Fox at Iris Van Herpen.Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Fox’s eyebrows matched the white-and-black colors of her dress, which looked like an optical illusion. She paired the outfit with simple jewelry and black heels.

Director Janicza Bravo looked elegant in a white outfit, while Natasha Lyonne stole the show in a black outfit with gold details.

Janicza Bravo and Natasha Lyonne at Schiaparelli Haute Couture.Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Bravo stunned in her white outfit, which she accessorized with a handbag designed with a face.

Lyonne also opted for bold accessories to complete her head-to-toe black look. Her aviator-style glasses were designed with eyes in the middle of the lenses, and her black boots had gold detailing that looked like toes.

Singer Rina Sawayama matched the over-the-top vibe at the Schiaparelli fashion show thanks to her makeup.

Rina Sawayama at Schiaparelli Haute Couture.Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images

Sawayama wore a black dress with a plunging neckline that was held together by gold clasps. She added jewels around her eyes and cheeks, as well as statement earrings and black-and-white platform boots.

Rita Ora attended the Schiaparelli fashion show in a fun crop top designed with bedazzled eyes.

Rita Ora at the Schiaparelli fashion show.Christian Vierig/GC Images

The pattern of the top matched the design of the high-waisted pants Ora wore.

Valentina Ferragni arrived at the Schiaparelli fashion show in a completely sheer top and gold pasties.

Valentina Ferragni at the Schiaparelli fashion show.Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images

The influencer’s gold pasties matched the color of the belt and earrings she wore to complete the look.

Kim Kardashian and North West arrived at the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show in coordinated pinstripe looks and matching nose-ring chains.

Kim Kardashian at the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show.Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

While West looked adorable in her dress, Kardashian turned heads in an altered version of one of Madonna’s most memorable outfits.

The SKIMS founder’s dress was designed with nude cups over her chest, while the original one Madonna wore in 1992 had the cups removed so her breasts were completely exposed.

Chiara Ferragni attended the same fashion show in a deconstructed dress with belts hanging from the skirt.

Chiara Ferragni at the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show.Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Ferragni’s look was designed with detachable sleeves that matched the lace-up bodice, which also featured a giant belt around the top.

Jourdan Dunn wore a completely sheer dress at the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show.

Jourdan Dunn at the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show.Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Dunn attended the fashion show in a dress designed with a structured bodice and skirt. She added platform heels and black undergarments to the look.

Chiara Ferragni turned heads again at the Alexandre Vauthier fashion show in a daring look made up of sheer fabric and feathers.

Chiara Ferragni at the Alexandre Vauthier fashion show.Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Ferragni’s outfit featured a see-through body stocking and a feathered bodysuit that extended down her arms. She paired the look with simple jewelry and black heels.

Kim Kardashian was pictured during Paris Fashion Week wearing shiny black leggings and a leotard.

Kim Kardashian at Paris Fashion Week.MEGA/GC Images

Kardashian’s Balenciaga leotard was designed with an open back. She wore it over black pants that extended over her pointed-toe heels.

Sabrina Carpenter attended the Paco Rabanne fashion show in a gold, see-through dress.

Sabrina Carpenter at the Paco Rabanne fashion show.Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Paco Rabanne

Carpenter’s semi-sheer dress had gold fringe that wrapped around the bottom. She kept the rest of the look simple with black, peep-toe heels and gold jewelry.

