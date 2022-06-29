12 more arrests in alleged New Hampshire college hazing

Twelve additional frat brothers accused of hazing at the University of Hampshire have been arrested, police said Tuesday.

Police in Durham announced the arrest of 12 Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity brothers for alleged hazing of new members that took place at its house on April 13.

The suspects range in age from 18 to 21 and join another 29 who were previously arrested in the alleged hazing, according to the report. Cops issued warrants for 46 members of the frat earlier this month.

The fraternity, which has acknowledged the incident, said the alleged hazing was against its values and suspended the fraternity pending the outcome of a police investigation.

Prosecutors said they expect to charge the suspects with misdemeanor hazing, which is punishable by up to a $1,200 fine.

“If I had evidence that there was more egregious behavior, I would charge that,” Assistant Strafford County Attorney Emily Garod told the New Hampshire Union Leader.

No one was seriously hurt, Garod said, adding that those charged directed and participated in the alleged hazing acts.

The newly arrested suspects hail from Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire. They turned themselves in to be served on their arrest warrants before being processed and released, police said.

They were identified by police as Matthew Achin, 20, of Mansfield, Mass.; Sean Demarkis, 20, of Beverly, Mass.; Michael Dutton, 20, of Andover, Mass.; Patrick Haney, 20, of Andover, Mass.; Matthew Harding, 20, of Lexington, Mass.; Edward Murray, 21, of Weymouth, Mass.; Ryan Reisner, 18, of Bedford, N.H.; Cameron Avila, 19, of Beverly, Mass.; Ryan Burkett, 20, of South Easton, Mass.; Brennan Hynes, 18, of Bradford, Conn.; Patrick Stafstrom, 20, of Cromwell, Conn.; and Beau Vernet, 20, of Lexington, Mass.

Their arraignments have been set for July 13 and Aug. 10, police said.

Additional arrests in the case are expected, Durham police Deputy Chief David Holmstock said.

The fraternity was also charged with student hazing by an institution and faces a potential $20,000 fine.