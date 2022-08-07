11-year-old who saved up money for a lemonade stand was scammed by a man who gave him fake $100 bill and asked for exact change

Live GoFundMe page for JeremyGoFundMe

Jeremy used his own allowance to give the man change but could only produce $85.

His family set up a GoFundMe that raised more than $9,000 to help recover the money he lost.

An 11-year-old boy in Everett, Washington was scammed by a man who bought a drink from the boy’s lemonade stand with a counterfeit $100 bill.

Jeremy, 11, spent his allowance money to set up a lemonade stand to earn extra cash during the summer when a man approached the boy with a fake $100 bill, according to a Facebook post by the Everett Police Department.

According to the Facebook post, the man purchased a drink from Jeremey with the counterfeit bill but asked for exact change, to which Jeremy could only give the $85 of his own allowance as change.

Jeremy found out that the $100 bill was a fake when he tried to purchase something at a local gas station, according to the Everett Police Department.

Amy Steenfott, whose family are neighbors with Jeremey and his family, set up a fundraiser on Friday to help the 11-year-old rebuild his lemonade stand.

Jeremy’s GoFundMe has raised more than $9,000 at the time of this writing and exceeded its original $250 goal.

“He is a hard working boy between his lemonade stand, which is so much more than just lemonade (If your ever craving cotton candy you know who to see), mowing neighbors yards and shoveling snow in the winter,” Steenfott posted on GoFundMe. “He has dreams of owning his own vending machine business in the future.”

