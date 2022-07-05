11-year-old Camrynn McMichael killed in fireworks accident

An 11-year-old Indiana boy has died after being injured while playing with fireworks during the Fourth of July weekend, according to state officials and family members.

A press release from Indiana State Police stated that emergency dispatchers in Posey County received a 911 call just after 9:40 p.m. Sunday about a child being seriously injured in a fireworks incident.

Officers who responded to a home in the 900 block of North Canal Street in Mt. Vernon found the boy, identified as Camrynn Ray McMichael, suffering from grave injuries.

The 11-year-old died in an ambulance en route to Evansville Hospital.

Camrynn’s devastated mother, Kyrra Lynn, provided a graphic description of her son’s injuries in a Facebook post Monday.

Google Maps

“I held my sons (sic) broken skull & brain in my hands last night yall.!” she wrote.

Lynn warned people to stay away from fireworks.

“I’ll never see my son again over a f—ing firework,” she added. “Don’t ever think it can’t happen to yours.”

In an interview with WXIN-TV, Lynn described the incident that ended her son’s life as “a tragic freak accident.”

“He died being a boy and playing with fireworks,” she said.

A relative who has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the family with Camrynn’s funeral expenses wrote in the description that the 11-year-old was an “all around amazing smart kid” who was passionate about football and basketball, and was excited about starting middle school in the fall.

Kyrra Lynn

“Cam was always willing to give a helping hand to whoever needed it,” Alexandra Eaton, Lynn’s sister-in-law, wrote. “Cam took pride into being a big brother and adored his baby sister.”

The state police, Mt. Vernon police and the Posey County Coroner are all investigating the boy’s death.