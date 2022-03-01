11-time Indy 500 starter Danny Ongais, the Flyin’ Hawaiian, dies at 79

Danny Ongais, one of the most versatile drivers of his era whose career was forever changed by serious crashes of his own and others, died Feb. 26 of congestive heart complications in Anaheim Hills, California, at the age of 79

Ongais was one of only a few native Hawaiians among the 784 drivers who have started the Indianapolis 500, and it earned Ongais the famous nickname “The Flyin’ Hawaiian.” He made 11 Indianapolis 500 starts over three decades with four top-10 finishes.

The Kahului, Hawaii native, born May 21, 1942, flashed his prowess with high speeds as a teenager, winning the state motorcycle racing title in 1960. Initially, he parlayed that into straight-line racing across several categories in NHRA. Two of his biggest drag racing moments took place not far from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

At the 1966 U.S. Nationals at Indianapolis Raceway Park, Ongais took runner-up in the Top Fuel class to Mike Snively after triumphing over series legend Don Prudhomme in the semifinals. Three years later, now competing in Funny Car, he left IRP a champion in the blue Ford March 1 Mustang of Mickey Thompson. After adding nearly 300 national and international speed records on the Bonneville Salt Flats in the Mach 1 with the help of Thompson, Ongais was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 2000 for drag racing.

After serving in the U.S. Army in the ‘60s, Ongais developed an affinity for sportscar racing in Europe, which would later lead to his four Formula 1 starts across 1977-78. His best finish, 7th, came in the ’77 Canadian Grand Prix with Interscope Records, a team fielded by media mogul Ted Fields. After initially trying to enter the 1968 Indy 500 – denied because of his lack of open-wheel racing experience – Fields’ outfit finally gave Ongais his shot.

After his USAC debut in 1976 at Ontario Motor Speedway, Ongais took on the full calendar the following year, taking 7th and 5th in his first two starts. After starting 7th in his Indy 500 debut and finishing 20th, Ongais would break through later that year with a win at Michigan International Speedway. Five more wins would follow in 1978 – including three in a five-race span in the front half of the year. During that stretch, he managed to qualify on the front row of the 500 alongside polesitter Tom Sneva and eventual four-time winner Rick Mears, making up the race’s first all-200-mph front row.

Though Ongais dominated the early stretches of the race, leading 71 laps, he bowed out with a blown engine with just over 50 laps to go and settled for 18th. He would earn his best finish — fourth — the following year.

In 1979, Ongais and Field teamed up with Hurley Haywood to win the Rolex 24 at Dayton in the Interscope Porche 935 prototype.

Ongais was also known for surviving some of the most violent crashes of the 1980s. He suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash in the 1981 Indy 500, missing the rest of the season. In 1985, Ongais hit the back of Phil Krueger’s car in the backstretch at Michigan International Speedway and survived a barrel roll. He missed the 1987 Indy 500 after suffering a concussion in a crash, which opened a seat for Al Unser, who would win his fourth 500 in a backup car that was on display at a hotel in Reading, Pennsylvania, earlier that month.

Ongais got his final start at Indinaapolis — and first since 1986 — in 1996 after pole sitter Scott Brayton suffered fatal injuries in a post-qualifying practice crash. Racing at the age of 54, Ongais finished seventh despite starting from the rear. His would lead the Indy 500 four times for a total of 79 laps and recorded the fastest lap of the race in 1977 at 192.678 mph.

