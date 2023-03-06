11 things to know about Ice Spice, the New York rapper with more monthly Spotify listeners than The Beatles

Ice Spice at Rolling Loud Los Angeles.Getty/Scott Dudelson

Ice Spice is rap music’s biggest new talent.

She’s been supported by Drake and recently scored a No. 3 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

Here are 11 things you need to know about the 23-year-old star.

She was born in raised in New York City.

Ice Spice is rap’s hottest new star.Getty/Santiago Felipe

Real name Isis Gaston, Ice Spice was born in the Bronx neighborhood of New York City. She is the oldest of five siblings.

According to Audiomack, her father, a former underground rapper, is Nigerian-American. Her mother is Dominican.

She chose her name because she likes spicy food.

Ice Spice at The Ned in New York City.Getty/Johnny Nunez

Growing up, the 23-year-old star was commonly referred to as “Ice” because of her real name, Isis.

“I chose Ice Spice because it literally rhymes,” she told Elle last month. “Plus I love spicy food. I put hot sauce on everything.”

She went viral in 2021 through a TikTok challenge.

After high school, Ice attended the State University of New York at Purchase, a liberal arts school in Westchester County.

During her time there, she went viral for her rendition of the Erica Banks “Buss It” TikTok challenge.

To date, the video has been watched over 3.1 million times.

College is also where her music career began.

At Purchase, Ice met producer RIOTUSA, who produced her debut single “Bully Freestyle,” released in March 2021.

RIOTUSA later produced the rapper’s breakout single, “Munch (Feelin’ You),” which in September 2022 peaked at No. 34 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

“RIOTUSA. Shout out to him. Best producer in the city,” Ice told Interview in December.

Drake was one of her first prominent supporters.

Drake.Getty/Kevin Mazur

Before charting, “Munch (Feelin’ U)” was played by Drake on his Sirius XM radio station, Sound 42. The Toronto rapper also messaged Ice to compliment her on the single.

“[Drake] complimenting ‘Munch’ brought even more attention to me and the song,” she told Complex.

As was Lil Nas X.

Though he didn’t share her music like Drake, Lil Nas X grew interested in Ice when he dressed as her for Halloween in 2022. He wore a green crop top and orange nails, similar to how Ice appeared in her “Munch (Feelin U)” music video, as well as an orange curly wig.

“He ate me. He cleared me,” she told The Cut of Lil Nas X’s costume. “He had the orange nails. He had the puff. He had everything to a T. He did me better than me.”

She released her debut project in January 2023.

Ice Spice’s debut EP came out as a surprise.Getty/Raymond Hall

Ice dropped her debut EP, “Like..?” earlier this year. It was announced only hours prior to its release, according to Rolling Stone.

The six-track project, which was executively produced by RIOTUSA, peaked at No. 37 on the Billboard 200 and No. 19 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cardi B and Lauryn Hill are among her musical inspirations.

Cardi B.Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

“I’m inspired by Nicki [Minaj], Lil Kim, Cardi B. All of the greats. I’m definitely inspired by Lauryn Hill and Erykah Badu,” she told Billboard in October.

“But I definitely want to like have my own lane. Where like, it’s just it’s mine. And not like really copying somebody.”

Though Rihanna is her dream collaboration.

Rihanna sings at the Super Bowl halftime show.AP Photo/Matt Slocum

“She’s the GOAT. She’s gorgeous. I love her. I’m obsessed with her,” Ice told Elle.

She currently has more Spotify listeners than The Beatles.

Those are some big numbers.Getty/Mark Von Holden/Variety

As of March 2023, The Beatles have 28.1 million monthly listeners, whereas Ice Spice has 31.8 million.

Her most popular song on the streaming platform is “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” with Pink Pantheress, which has over 141 million streams. The song earned both artists their first appearances on the Billboard Hot 100, with it reaching No. 3 in early March.

She is sexually fluid.

In September 2021, Ice tweeted: “What’s it called when you’re attracted to masculinity in women and femininity in men.”

During an interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1 in January, the rapper said she favors “good boys and girls” over “squares.”

