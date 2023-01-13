11 qualities in men that women find attractive, according to science

A young couple in a city street.Stephen Zeigler/Getty Images

Romantic attraction is one of the universe’s greatest mysteries.

We found 11 science-supported traits that women who are attracted to men find irresistible.

Note that these types of studies are often small, rely on self-reported feelings, and not very diverse.

Good looks can be a factor, but they’re not as important as you may think.

Getty Images/Frazer Harrison

Studies from Evolutionary Psychology and the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found women typically choose better-looking guys for flings, not long-term relationships.

A sense of humor is important to women.

Shutterstock

Scientists have found a sense of humor makes men seem more intelligent, according to studies from Intelligence and Personal Relationships.

Helping others is a desirable trait in men.

Rudy Gay and Garrett Temple of the Memphis Grizzlies participate in a Habitat for Humanity event as part of the Basketball Without Boarders Africa program in Johannesburg on August 2, 2018.Copyright 2018 NBAE. Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

For long-term relationships, women tend to prefer altruistic men who are kind and do good deeds, according to a study from The Journal of Social Psychology.

Another study from 2019 that surveyed 68,000 people in 180 countries found 88.9% of women considered “kindness” a very important trait in a partner.

Women tend to like men surrounded by flashy stuff, according to science.

Beau Lark/Getty Images

In studies from the British Journal of Psychology and Journal of Evolutionary Psychology, women chose men posing in front of expensive cars or apartments, versus ordinary ones, possibly because they make the men appear rich.

Women might prefer dating an older man.

PIERRE TEYSSOT/AFP/Getty Images

Women may like older men because they’ve had time to accumulate more resources, according to a study in Evolutionary Psychology.

Whether you have a beard or a clean-shaven is down to personal preference for the ladies.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Facial hair has been an attraction and a repellent in studies, so that feature is likely based on preference, a study from Behavioral Ecology concluded.

Do what you want with your face; you’ll attract the right mate.

When men are unavailable, that might make women want them more.

Shutterstock

Older research concluded that people liked when other people liked them, but modern studies have found that “playing hard to get” could be an effective tactic, according to studies published in Psychological Science and the Journal of Experimental Psychology.

Story continues

A canine companion might attract women.

Wondering whether pet insurance covers surgery? We explore your options.SolStock

Small studies have indicated that men with dogs do better with the ladies, according to Journal of The Interactions of People & Animals and Journal of Evolutionary Psychology.

Being zen and mindful is an attractive quality, according to scientific studies.

AMC

In one speed-dating experiment, women were more attracted to men who were mindful — present, attentive, and nonjudgmental.

Men dressed in red may be more desirable for women.

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Women around the world perceived men as more attractive when they wore red, according to one study from the Journal of Experimental Psychology.

Risk takers tend to attract women.

Garden Valley firefighter Chris Schwegler walks by flames along Morgan Valley Road near Lower Lake, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015. Crews battling the wind-stoked blaze took advantage of cooler temperatures Thursday to clear brush and expand containment lines with bulldozers and hand tools.Jeff Chiu/AP

Women have rated men higher who take heroic and sometimes primal risks. These include saving people’s lives, hunting for food, and playing with fire, according to a study from the Journal of Applied Social Psychology.

Read the original article on Business Insider