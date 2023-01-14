11 New Jersey police officers treated for fentanyl exposure during search

At least 11 New Jersey police officers were exposed to fentanyl while searching a home on Thursday and five people were arrested.

Camden County police officers executed search warrants at an apartment in the 1000 block of Harrison Avenue, in Collingswood, and at a residence on Eden Hollow Lane in Sicklerville, FOX Philadelphia reported.

During the search of the Collingswood home, 11 officers were exposed to fentanyl and required treatment. HAZMAT teams were called to the scene to assist.

One suspect, identified as Ali Cole, 49, was allegedly trying to destroy evidence during the search, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said. Authorities also found 1,000 fentanyl bags, $40,000, one semi-automatic handgun and various drug paraphernalia, among other items.

The 11 officers treated have been released from the hospital.

The other four men arrested were identified as Adam Brackenridge, 33; Donnell Horne, 40; and Stephen Thomas, 35; and 45-year-old Teronne Perry.

“First and foremost, we are very thankful that all of the officers who were exposed to fentanyl have recovered, and they are all healthy and safe,” Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said in a statement. “This is just one of the many dangers faced by the men and women of law enforcement each and every day as they work tirelessly to protect our communities from the proliferation of fentanyl and the opioid epidemic. We are very grateful for their service. Together we can overcome this epidemic.”

All five suspects are charged with first-degree maintaining a controlled, dangerous substance (CDS) facility and third-degree possession of CDS.