11 Juiciest Revelations From Prince Harry’s Tell-All Memoir ‘Spare’

The day has finally arrived. The publishing world’s most highly-anticipated Harry-themed tome since J.K. Rowling dropped “Deathly Hallows” in 2007 has finally hit bookshelves. Many of the revelations within Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” – sibling jousts, frozen penises and a lot of drug use – have already been highly publicized after bookstores in Spain broke the strict embargo last Thursday and Harry did a round of television interviews.

But read on for 11 jaw-dropping anecdotes you may have missed…

1. Prince Harry did magic mushrooms at Courteney Cox’s house while (maybe) Will Arnett watched…

Harry describes how, in Jan. 2016, he was hanging out with some chums in L.A. who knew “Friends” alum Courteney Cox and suggested they take the party over to her house. “As a ‘Friends’ fanatic, the idea of crashing at Monica’s house was highly appealing,” he writes. He then recalls how Cox invited more people over including someone readers are led to believe is Will Arnett (Arnett isn’t specifically namechecked but instead referred to as the actor from the “Batman Lego movie”). After asking Arnett to say something as Batman (“in perfect gravelly Batmanese [he] said: Hello, Harry,” Harry writes) the actor reportedly led Harry and his friend to Cox’s fridge to get a soft drink where the trio spotted “black diamond mushroom chocolates” in the fridge.

“Someone behind me said they were for everybody,” Harry recalls. “Help yourself, boys.” Arnett declined but Harry ate some and then proceeded to go on a dug-induced trip in Cox’s bathroom, where he hallucinated that her silver trash can was talking to him.

2. He borrowed Tom Hardy’s actual “Mad Max: Fury Road” costume for his first Halloween with Meghan…

In Oct. 2016, just a few months into their courtship, Meghan invited Harry to spend Halloween with her at Soho House in Toronto, where she was still working on “Suits.” The couple also invited Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie and Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank (who works for George Clooney’s Casamigo tequila company). Before flying from London to Toronto for the party, Harry hit up his pal Tom Hardy for a costume. “I’d phoned him to borrow his costume from ‘Mad Max,’” Harry writes.

“The whole thing?” Hardy apparently replied.

“Yes, please, mate!” said Harry. “The whole kit.”

Hardy obliged. “He’d given it all to me before I left Britain, and now I tried it on in Meg’s little bathroom. When I came out, she roared with laughter. It was funny. And a little scary. But the main thing was: I was unrecognizable.”

Prince Harry gives an interview to ITV’s Tom Bradby ahead of the publication of his memoir, ‘Spare.’

3. He talks a lot about his penis…

The book features frequent references to the royal penis and readers are told that not only is it circumcised but also it was suffering from frostbite during his brother William’s 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton. Harry, who flew to the wedding directly from the North Pole where he had been on a charity trek, recalls: “Pa [Prince Charles] was very interested and sympathetic about the discomfort of my frostnipped ears and cheeks, and it was an effort not to overshare and tell him also about my equally tender penis.”

Later in the book, Harry says a friend advises him to put a fancy skincare cream on it to help it heal (“My mum used that on her lips. You want me to put that on my todger?” he apparently replied) before visiting a doctor on Harley Street for advice after Googling “partial penectomies.” A few years later, when he went on an expedition to the South Pole, Harry’s friend “hired a seamstress to make me a bespoke cock cushion” to ensure his royal appendage didn’t suffer again. According to Harry, it was a superb garment. “Square, supportive, it was sewn from pieces of the softest fleece and… Enough said.”

4. Despite being a prince, Harry used to do his own laundry while watching “Friends”…

Harry often references how unglamorous royal life is, from worn bedsheets at Queen Elizabeth II’s Scottish palace Balmoral to his dark and cramped living quarters at Kensington Palace to shopping for cut-price clothes at his local T.K. Maxx (the British version of T.J. Maxx.) He writes: “Besides my own laundry (often laid out to dry on my radiators) I did my own chores, my own cooking, my own food shopping.”

“People often speculated that I was clinging to my bachelor life because it was so glamorous,” he explains. “Many evenings I’d think: if only they could see me now. Then I’d go back to folding my underwear and watching ‘The One with Monica and Chandler’s Wedding.’”

5. Harry says the Royal Family made the showrunners on “Suits” change their scripts…

After Meghan and Harry’s relationship became public, the actor continued to work on her show “Suits” but Harry says her dual commitments became increasingly difficult thanks to interfering royal courtiers. “The show writers were frustrated, because they were often advised by the Palace comms [communications] team to change lines of dialogue, what her character would do, how she would act.”

Harry also reveals his brother William and sister-in-law Kate were massive “Suits” fans and describes their reactions when he first told them who he was secretly dating: “Their mouths fell open. They turned to each other. Then Willy turned to me and said ‘Fuck off!’ […] I was baffled until Willy and Kate explained that they were regular – nay, religious – viewers of ‘Suits.’ Great, I thought, laughing. I’ve been worrying about the wrong thing. All this time I’d though Willy and Kate might not welcome Meg into the family, but now I have to worry about them hounding her for an autograph.”

6. Harry huffed laughing gas while Meghan was in labor with Archie…

Meghan was given gas and air while in labor at London’s fancy Portland Hospital in 2019. But Harry admits he huffed it before she did. “A canister of laughing gas beside Meg’s bed. I took several slow, penetrating hits,” he writes, while Meghan was bouncing on a ball. “I took several more hits and now I was bouncing too.” When Meghan’s contractions began to quicken a nurse came in to give her some gas before realizing the tank was empty. “I could see the thought slowly dawning. Gracious, the husband’s had it all,” he recalls. “‘Sorry,’ I said meekly.’

Harry and Meghan (courtesy of Netflix)

7. He compares his life to ‘The Truman Show’…

Harry explains the bizarre existence of the British royal family, who are raised not to work (he says his father had “always been discouraged from hard work, he told me.”). Earlier in the book, Harry says after he left school he hoped to become a ski instructor or safari guide, but his father told him both professions were unsuitable. Which is why he is so frustrated when, after he and Meghan move to L.A., his family cut him off financially.

“I’d never asked to be financially dependent on Pa,” he writes. “I’d been forced into this surreal state, this un-ending ‘Truman Show’ in which I almost never carried money, never owned a car, never carried a house key, never once ordered anything online, never received a single box from Amazon, almost never travelled on the [London] Underground.”

8. He peed his underpants before his first date with Meghan…

Hours before Harry and Meghan’s first date, the prince was taking part in a five-hour sailing race. He says the weather conditions were so bad other boats dropped out but his team of eleven kept going. “I’d never feared death before, and now I found myself thinking: Please don’t let me drown before my big date,” he remembers. “Then another fear took hold. The fear of no onboard [toilet]. I held it in for as long as I possibly could, until I had no choice.”

Harry says he tried to pee into the sea but with the whole crew looking at him he got “stage fright.” It was only when he went back to his post he was finally able to let go. “Finally I went back to my post, sheepishly hung from the ropes, and peed my pants. Wow, I thought, if Ms Markle could see me now.” After the race he jumped into the river to wash the pee off then got in a car with his bodyguards to meet Meghan at a private member’s club in central London “where the bigger race, the ultimate race, was about to begin.”

9. He and Meghan were on vacation with Elton John and David Furnish when they decided to sue four British tabloids…

Tormented by negative press coverage in the summer of 2019, Harry, Meghan and baby Archie fled to Elton John’s pad in the South of France. “We’re sort of losing it here, guys,” the royal couple told John and Furnish, who invited them to stay. “To be out of the fishbowl [of royal life] for even an afternoon felt like day release from prison,” Harry writes. He explains that during the trip John and Furnish introduced Harry to a friend who suggested he and Meghan hire their own lawyer to sue the British tabloids.

Harry also says that during the vacation, he often caught John looking at baby Archie “and I knew what he was thinking,” the prince says. “[He resembled] Mummy.” John famously played “Candle in the Wind” at Diana’s funeral.

Prince Harry, Meghan

10. Harry lost his virginity to a mysterious older woman in a field…

In a scene that has shocked readers, Harry reveals how he lost his virginity. “Inglorious episode, with an older woman,” he recalls. “She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion. Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me off to graze. Among the many things about it that were wrong: it happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub.”

British tabloids have, unsurprisingly, been trying to track down the mystery woman. One model mooted as the potential virginity-taker denied her involvement, posting a photograph of a packet of Ginger Nuts biscuits on her Instagram Stories alongside the caption: “The only ones I’ve EVER touched.”

11. Harry thanks a number of his celebrity friends in the book’s final pages…

As well as thanking Meghan, his children Archie and Lili, and his publishers, Harry also thanks a number of celebrity friends in the book’s acknowledgements, including Oprah, Tyler Perry, Coldplay singer Chris Martin, polo player Nacho Figueras and his wife Delphi, and “The Late Late Show” host James Corden.

Other starry names who appear in the book alongside Courteney Cox, Tom Hardy and Elton John are the Spice Girls, whom Harry first met on a trip to South Africa in 1997 (he writes that Geri Haliwell, also known as Ginger Spice, was “the only Spice with whom I felt any connection – a fellow ginger”), Idris Elba, whom Harry invited to the launch of his Invictus Games competition for wounded vets, and British TV host Caroline Flack, with whom Harry admits he had a brief fling before she died by suicide in 2020.

