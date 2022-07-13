11 House Republicans attended a White House meeting with Trump to strategize about overturning the election results on January 6. Six of them later asked for pardons.

Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia (a representative-elect at the time), and Matt Gaetz of Florida attended the meeting.Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

The White House held a December 21, 2020, meeting to discuss a fringe theory to overturn the election.

The January 6, 2021, committee shared the names of 11 House Republicans who went to that meeting.

They included Reps. Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan, as well as Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, offered new details on Tuesday about a meeting at the White House that involved several Republican members of Congress ahead of the meeting of the joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 presidential election.

Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Florida, a member of the committee, said the December 21 meeting was part of an effort to “disseminate his false claims and to encourage members of the public to fight the outcome on January 6.”

Vice President Mike Pence, Rudy Giuliani, and Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff at the time, attended the meeting, along with President Donald Trump, Murphy said.

At the meeting, Murphy said the members discussed election theories pushed by Trump’s personal lawyer John Eastman, who said he believed that Pence was able to single-handedly reject slates of electors in his role presiding over the joint session.

In reality, Pence’s role was simply to count the votes. On Tuesday, the committee aired footage of Pat Cipollone, Trump’s White House counsel. He was asked to address a comment attributed to him by another Trump advisor, Jason Miller, who quoted him as saying that Eastman’s theory was “nutty.” Cipollone declined to contradict that.

Cipollone said he tried to attend the meeting himself but was apparently turned away.

Here are the 11 House Republicans who were at the meeting, according to the White House visitor logs obtained by the January 6 panel:

Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama

Rep. Brian Babin of Texas

Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida

Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas

Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona

Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland

Rep. Jody Hice of Georgia

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio

Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania

Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia

The committee previously shared a number of Republicans who sought pardons from Trump in the final days of his administration. Six of the attendees of the December 21, 2020, meeting — Biggs, Brooks, Gaetz, Gohmert, Greene, and Perry — sought pardons.

