100-vehicle pileup leads to chaotic scene in snowy Illinois, photos and videos show

More than 100 vehicles were involved in a massive pileup on Interstate 39 in snowy Illinois on Thursday, Feb. 17, and the roadway remains closed a day later, officials say.

The pileup happened in El Paso, eventually shutting down a 17-mile stretch of the interstate from Normal to Minonk, Illinois State Police said. Officials earlier in the day warned of “high rates of snowfall and blizzard-like conditions” that would cause poor driving conditions throughout Illinois.

El Paso is about 125 miles southwest of Chicago.

The first collision was reported around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, eventually causing 28 vehicles to be damaged and dozens of others to run off the roadway, WGLT reported.

The City of El Paso said there were “a few minor injuries” and people were being sheltered in the town’s library and city municipal building. The city’s school district provided a school bus to transport people away from the pileup, the El Paso Emergency Squad said.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, the interstate remained closed in both directions and it was not expected to reopen until midday, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Images and video show dozens of semis involved in the massive pileup.

Warning: Some videos below contain graphic language.

‘People are going to die.’ Snow, ice strand hundreds of drivers on I-95 in Virginia

Hurricane Ida evacuee dies in fiery 9-car pileup heading home to Louisiana, police say